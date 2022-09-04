92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram earlier today to show off her fresh face and natural hair and she looks incredible!

The beauty took to the platform to share a series of makeup and wig and weave free selfies where she explained to her followers that she’s “giving her hair a break” for a period of time. Based on the flawless photos, her skin and hair are absolutely glowing as the beauty showed off her fresh silk press with her hair completely laid with a sleek middle part. The rapper also rocked no makeup or lashes in this gorgeous selfie, only wore a bit of clear lip gloss and let the sun serve as her natural filter.

Working an oversized white t shirt and serving face, the starlet posed for a series of selfies and shared them with her over twenty millions of Instagram followers.

See you soon Brazilian hotties ,” she captioned the look. Check it out below. “Giving myself and my hair a lil quick break until BRAZILLLLLSee you soon Brazilian hotties,” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

The self proclaimed hot girl and her natural hair has us all shook and begging for the hair care routine, like this follower who wrote, “Loving the natural look baee” and this one who commented “Baby face ” underneath the natural photo set.

We’re loving this natural look on the rap superstar!

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Starts Virtual ‘Hottie Bootcamp’ To Inspire Fans To Invest In A Healthier Lifestyle

Megan Thee Stallion Does A Length Check, Shows Off Long Healthy Natural Hair

Megan Thee Stallion Is Gorgeous In Makeup And Wig Free Selfie was originally published on hellobeautiful.com