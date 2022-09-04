Tiffany Haddish Hires Lawyer Who Defended Prince Andrew From Jeffrey Epstein-Related Child Sex Abuse Claim

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Adding fuel to the raging fire of a lawsuit accusing Tiffany Haddish of child sex abuse, the actress and comedian has hired the same lawyer who previously defended Prince Andrew from similar high-profile claims that involved convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Defense attorney Andrew Brettler’s involvement in the case is among the latest developments following a bombshell report about a woman suing Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears for their alleged roles depicting her and her brother in sexual manners when they were underage in a series of videos produced in and around the summer of 2013.

The lawsuit was filed anonymously by Jane Doe on behalf of herself and her younger brother, identified as John Doe, because both were younger than 18 years old when Haddish and Spears allegedly recruited and groomed them to appear in video footage that included the boy wearing only underwear and playing “with a train in a manner that suggests phallic masturbation,” according to the Daily Beast, which first reported the lawsuit. The boy was 7 years old and the time and the girl was 14.

The video footage still exists, the lawsuit claims.

The Daily Beast added:

Spears and Haddish are both accused of intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor. Haddish is further accused of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud. The lawsuit seeks general and special damages, as well as “any appropriate statutory damages.”

The involvement of defense lawyer Brettler, who called the lawsuit “bogus” and predicted the accusers would “face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action,” adds a new dimension to the case.

Not only has Brettler represented multiple Hollywood A-listers accused of sexual misconduct, but he’s also been pretty successful at doing so. However, the end results have often included the societal ostracization of his clients, albeit while they are still able to enjoy their freedom under the perpetual stain of credible sexual abuse allegations.

In the case of Prince Andrew, the disgraced member of the Royal Family who was sued by an American woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her on when she was 17. The lawsuit specifically alleged that Prince Andrew teamed up with Epstein and Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell to force the teenager into having sex with them in London. Notably, Epstein died by suicide in jail after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy. Maxwell, for her part, was sentenced in June to 20 years in prison “for her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade,” as the Department of Justice press release put it.

Despite being entangled in such a salacious web, Brettler was able to negotiate a way for Prince Andrew to settle the lawsuit out of court without his client admitting any guilt or going to prison. The UK media has reported that the settlement was for more than $16 million, according to Bloomberg.

Brettler has secured similar results for the likes of David Portnoy, the Barstool Sports founder who was accused of violent sex crimes including allegedly choking and filming two women without their permission; Armie Hammer, the actor who was accused of rape and sex abuse; and Chris Noth, the “Sex And The City” actor who was accused of sexual assaulting two women.

When asked in an interview about the types of legal cases he chooses to be associated with, Brettler said he enjoys it.

“This is a fun way to practice law,” Brettler told Variety earlier this year.

Of course, the nature of the lawsuit against Haddish and Spears are facing are anything but “fun” no matter what side of the lawsuit you’re on.

SEE ALSO:

Ben Crump Sues Louisiana Over Claims ‘Wealthy White Men’ Raped Black Children In The State’s Care

Man Testifies R. Kelly Sexually Abused Him As A Teenage Aspiring Rapper Who ‘Wanted To Make It In The Music Industry’

The post Tiffany Haddish Hires Lawyer Who Defended Prince Andrew From Jeffrey Epstein-Related Child Sex Abuse Claim appeared first on NewsOne.

Tiffany Haddish Hires Lawyer Who Defended Prince Andrew From Jeffrey Epstein-Related Child Sex Abuse Claim was originally published on newsone.com