Report: Student Fatally Shot Outside Of Mervo High School

Baltimore Police are investigating after a student was fatally shot Friday afternoon outside of Mervo High School.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the unfortunate incident took place around 2:53 p.m. during dismissal. According to reports, students were leaving when the victim was confronted by the suspect, a student from a different school.

At some point, the confrontation became heated before firing a gun multiple times. The suspect was apprehended by Baltimore City School Police Officers.

The weapon was also recovered. The victim was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead just before 3:30 p.m.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he and Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises addressed Mervo students about the shooting. “But we want them to know they’re loved and supported, and that we’re going to be here to make sure, as they being to heal, no matter how long that takes, that we’re going to be here for them,” he said.

Counselors were on-site for Mervo students and staff and would be present at the school next week. Santelises emphasized to families that the school system’s safety plan was in place during dismissal when the shooting occurred.

“And it was because of the swift action of our Baltimore City Public School police officers that the suspect was apprehended within seconds of the incident,” she said.

