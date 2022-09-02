Resident Makeup Artist Anika Kai Shows Us How To Recreate Shenseea’s VMA Red Carpet Look

To be honest, I didn’t watch this year’s VMA’s, but I did tune in to the red carpet! As usual, the gworls showed up and showed out. One of my favorite looks of the night was from Jamaican songstress Shenseea. The hair, makeup, and outfit, *chefs kiss*. I’ve been a fan of hers for years, and seeing her on the carpet looking goodT is a win for Caribbean people worldwide!

I immediately got started recreating this look with a few items from Morphe 2’s newest collection with Maddie Ziegler. The “Changement” eyeshadow palette was the star, and the “Gilded” eye pencil added the extra pop! The soft glam look is just in time for pumpkin spice season, so you might want to add this to your fall mood board.

If you loved Shenseea’s look as much as I did, then you’ll want to tap into this tutorial on how to recreate her VMA’s red carpet look for your next night out.