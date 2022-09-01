92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Twitter has been giving us all the features except the one we wanted until now. The social media network that Elon Musk is trying to bail on confirmed it is working on an edit button.

It’s happening. It’s finally happening. The one feature that even Kim Kardashian has been begging for is coming. Twitter announced it is currently testing an “Edit Tweet” button and that it will roll out the feature to Twitter Blue subscribers first in late September.

Those with access to the “Edit Tweet” feature can edit a tweet a few times within 30 minutes. Tweets that have been “edited” will have a label, icon, and timestamp so “it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified,” Twitter announced in a blog post.

Twitter Explains Why It’s Finally Dropping An Edit Tweet Button

“We’re hoping that, with the availability of Edit Tweet, Tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful,” the company states. “You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that.”

There is a reason behind the 30-minute time window to edit tweets. “Think of it as a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags, and more,” Twitter said. It also will “help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said,” the company further added.

Twitter finally introducing an “Edit Tweet” feature is a significant about-face from the initial stance the company took on the idea. Initially, Twitter didn’t want to do an edit button but revealed it was working on one back in April. The news also came after Elon Musk’s poll asking users if they wanted one. The company has stated its brief owner had nothing to do with its decision.

—

Photo: NurPhoto / Getty

The post It’s Finally Happening: Twitter Confirms It Is Now Testing A Edit Tweet Button Feature appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

It’s Finally Happening: Twitter Confirms It Is Now Testing A Edit Tweet Button Feature was originally published on hiphopwired.com