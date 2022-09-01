Kanye West Announces Yeezy Store Launch In Every State

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

It looks like we don’t have to order our favorite Yeezy style online anymore because creator Ye announced he will be opening Yeezy stores in every state! In an Instagram post Kanye shared the news and said he will be starting in Atlanta then state to state & eventually internationally. It also looks like he’s ready to hire you if you have over 10 years retails experience and ready to change the world. On the. second slide of his announcement post was a Facetime call with 2 Chainz so they may mean he will have something to do with the ATL store. Ye also received tons of offers from other folks in the entertainment biz and fashion world. Justin LaBoy revealed that Lawrence Berger of Mitchell & Ness was interested in taking up a meeting with Ye. Pusha T and Fivio Foreign also has interest in launching Yeezy stores in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New York City. Now they just need Persia to run the Baltimore store :-)

“We are going to open a Yeezy stores world wide starting in Atlanta.” “Who would be the best to open it? I’ll buy the land and/or building. Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally. Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you.”