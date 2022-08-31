Drake & LeBron James Team Up To Buy A Piece Of AC Milan Soccer Team

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James and Drake are teaming up once again in the name of business moves.

The basketball great is turning his eyes from the hardwood to the field as he looks to invest in the soccer team AC Milan.

The Financial Times reports that Yankee Global Enterprises –which is the parent company of the storied baseball team— has partnered with Los Angeles investment firm Main Street Advisors to go in as a minority investor in AC Milan.

Drizzy and King James are members of the Main Street Investors as the groups look to buy into the Italian soccer team for a collective $1.2 billion, which makes them passive owners.

This isn’t the first investment in non-basketball-related sports James has made in his career. He’s also taken on an interest in Boston sports since he and his business partner and friend Maverick Carter became the first Black part owners of the Boston Red Sox through the Fenway Sports Group. By way of the FSG, James also owns parts of the English soccer team Liverpool Football Club, NASCAR team Roush Fenway Racing, the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Fenway Park itself.

“I think for me and for my partner, Maverick, to be the first two Black men to be a part of that ownership group in the history of that franchise, I think it’s pretty damn cool,” James told ESPN last March. “It gives me and people that look like me hope and inspiration that they can be in a position like that as well, that it can be done. It gives my kids at my I Promise School more and more inspiration as well.”

Drake and LeBron teamed up once before to launch Uninterrupted’s Canadian platform in 2019. The brand that James built allows athletes to tell their own first-person stories and delve into their careers– something that fans are always interested in. With Drake now in the fold, the access to the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors gets more manageable as he’s even the latter’s global ambassador.

“Uninterrupted has been an incredible platform for athletes to tell their stories and connect with fans,” Drake said at the time. “I’m honoured to partner with LeBron to bring Uninterrupted to Canada, a country that continuously supports innovation and creativity.”

