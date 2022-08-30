DaBaby Concert in New Orleans Cancelled Due to Low Ticket Sales

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Wow, it looks like DaBaby’s streak of bad luck may be continuing.

NOLA.com reports that his Friday (Sept. 2) concert at New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center has been canceled, due to low ticket sales. The promoters of the concert, Euell “7th Ward Shorty” Sylvester and Greg Pulver, said that the show is simply postponed for a number of business reasons, but they were still planning on beefing up the show at a later date. They did say that they still plan on having DaBaby as a performer.

The rapper’s representatives, however, said that the promoters did not fulfill the terms of their contract. “DaBaby’s New Orleans show was pulled by the artist’s team due to the promoter being in breach of contract,” read an email by Andrew Lieber, the CEO of the “Suge” rapper’s booking agency. “DaBaby will be back in New Orleans very soon to make it up to his fans.”

While both parties were mum about the exact reason for the cancellation, NOLA.com notes that before Ticketmaster took down the seating chart for the show, it appears that hardly any advance tickets were sold. To add insult to injury, most of the seats were for the low price of $35. NOLA reports that only about 500 tickets were sold for the 14,000-capacity arena, with no seats sold for the upper bowl due to lack of demand.

This is just the latest misstep for the Charlotte-born rapper, who has been the center of more than enough problematic controversies as of late. Does this mean that the MC is canceled for good? Only time will tell.

