Draya Michele hasn’t skipped a beat these days when it comes to collecting her coins. The designer/actress has teamed up with popular footwear brand Femme LA to bring her first shoe collection to life, and it is fire!

Draya announced the collaboration on her Instagram with a carousel of pictures of her modeling the sexy new heels. “The collection is here guys!!!! My shoes with @femme_la are now live on the site (link in bio) I was getting anxious about releasing them and it’s finally happening. My FIRST SHOES EVER — dreams come true!” wrote Draya. Her followers were excited about this collaboration as they inundated her comment section with congratulatory remarks and emojis.

The shoe collection is true to Draya’s risqué style. It features edgy platform heels, thigh-high lace-up sandals, and jazzy mules in neutral colors and zebra print. Each shoe offers versatility; it can be paired with multiple looks and can be dressed up or down.

Draya is no stranger to the Femme brand. She was the first celebrity to work with the company in 2012 on a clothing line, and she’s now the first to land a shoe collaboration.

Draya’s shoes range from $189 – $199 and come in sizes 4-12. To get your pair of Draya x Femme shoes, click here.

Draya Unveils Her First Shoe Collection In Collaboration With Footwear Brand Femme LA was originally published on hellobeautiful.com