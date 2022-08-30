92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a lot of chatter around Diddy’s tweet:

That then turned into Instagram live discussions with Timbaland, Mary J. Blige, Kehlani, & Jermaine Dupri:

So, in the midst of all the talk of R&B being dead, how it’s changing, what’s missing from it, I was able to talk with a R&B artist that is on his own path to greatness. And, in that greatness, he’s also making his presence known in more ways than one.

Rob Milton is a singer/songwriter/A&R/PR machine that understands that his gift isn’t bound to one place. He’s truly living and embodying a “Renaissance”, word to Beyonce’s latest project that absolutely comes up in the interview. To discuss the state of R&B and what it means to someone that is actively recording the music that’s questioned to be dead, I was able to share meaningful and powerful dialogue.

We unpack:

The industry’s standards of artists that’s “accepted”

What makes Atlanta special & unique for him

His early beginnings in music & first project, “ Love Today “

“ Being known internationally & discovered organically

Placements on TV shows (HBO’s “ Insecure “)

“) Writing for R&B giant, Monica , for her latest single with Ty Dolla Sign “ Friends “

, for her latest single with “ “ Career goals as an artist

Favorite songs from Beyonce’s latest project “Renaissance“

You can follow Rob & his music here at his website.

To hear the full interview, check out the “What Do I Do Now?” Podcast below:

“R&B Isn’t Dead, It’s Never Been Dead”: Rob Milton Talks Music & More was originally published on majicatl.com