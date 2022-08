Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [8-30-2022]

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sammie Styles and The 1986 Boutique

Business Description: “Sammie Styles & The 1986 Boutique is a business specializing in hair care, treatments, styling, braids, weaves, Locs, & sells Clothing and accessories”

Business Website: https://sammiestyles.com/

Damo Clothing Co

Business Description: “ Long as they print it, we gone get it!”

Business Website: @_Damoclothingco on Instagram.

D.I.V.A.S. Live LLC

Business Description: “BRINGING YOU THE BEST LIVE MUSICAL EXPERIENCE IN R&B, SOUL, JAZZ, AND GOSPEL!”

Business Website: https://www.artistecard.com/divaslive

