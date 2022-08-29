Spice Explains “Clap Clap” Challenge, Being Friends With Missy And Queen Of Dancehall Title

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Dancehall sensation Spice is on a roll this week following the release of her debut album, Emancipated, which comes after a decade of the LP being delayed for every reason but the right one.

Incognito and DJ Misses got a chance to sit down with the Queen Of Dancehall to discuss new music, going viral recently with her “Clap Clap” challenge and balancing being a mom with a burgeoning career as a global superstar.

The conversation was wholesome from start to finish, from Spice going into detail on why fellow music queen Missy Elliott is her greatest industry friend to explaining what one white fan did on a recent tour stop that she definitely won’t be forgetting anytime soon. One word: daggering!

Watch our full interview with Spice for Posted On The Corner below:

