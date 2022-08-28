‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Detective Howard Hits Kanan With A Gut Punch & Unique Is Back

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Last week on Raising Kanan, Detective Howard revealed to Raq that he remembers everything from the night he got shot. He also deals a blow to her crew by telling her he saw Scrap in the precinct snitching. Raq is forced to make a tough decision and takes out one of her most loyal members. She also gets ahead of Howard and warns Kanan that he is crazed. Uncle Lou-Lou introduces his new talent to Crown, but the two “partners” continue to bump heads. Unique is out, but he struggles to get back on his feet after being framed for Howard’s shooting.

Raq Has An Unique & Detective Howard Problem

Last week, business was good, too good. It was so good that the money was piling up, and the rats were feasting on the cash, forcing Raq to decide to move it. Unfortunately for her, she could not move it fast enough, giving Unique enough time to make a move on the bodega where she stashes her drug money and kidnaps Juliana in the process.

Raq also has another problem, Detective Howard. He pops up on Kanan and hits him with what most likely is the hard truth telling the young reluctant drug dealer that he is his father. Kanan, of course, is not buying it, but Howard makes a convincing argument that leaves Kanan questioning his mother.

Raq stops by the bodega to check on her money, only to discover that the store is still locked. She breaks in and discovers Juliana is missing along with her money. Raq sends the signal to the crew. Of course, Uncle Lou-Lou ignores it because, as Malcolm Mays told us in an interview, Lou-Lou is tired of the streets and just wants to make his beats.

Lou-Lou Could Care Less

Raq eventually tracks Lou-Lou down at the studio to break the news to him, and she tells him it’s time to go to work. Lou-Lou reluctantly gets on board, and after a discussion between the crew, they determine it was Unique who was crazy enough to pull off such a move.

Raq’s newest recruit helps them track Unique, who is hiding at his old HQ, the tailor shop. After a tense discussion between the druglords, Unique admits that Raq is running things at the moment and that he has no intention of going to war with her for the moment.

She also has to talk to Kanan as well, who now has questions after his encounter with Howard. Raq sticks to her initial story.

Jukebox’s Image Is Holding Her Back, Lou-Lou & Crown Bump Heads

Jukebox has the voice and the talent to be a music star if you asked Uncle Lou-Lou, but according to his partner Crown, she doesn’t have “the look.” Following an excellent studio session, Crown tells the aspiring singer that she lacks sex appeal, something he feels is necessary for female artists. Uncle Lou-Lou isn’t feeling how Crown is talking to his niece, but he reluctantly agrees after Crown points out his new artist’s sex appeal played a part in him signing her.

Jukebox is highly disappointed in what she hears and leaves the studio upset. Lou-Lou also expresses his angst with Crown. He’s already not feeling him for helping his ex-girlfriend find a job in Los Angeles. He also has no idea Crown was having sex with his former boo behind his back.

Lou-Lou will not be happy when he learns that Crown spoke to Raq behind his back to get him out of the studio and back into the streets. Something both he and Raq want immensely.

Later in the episode, she decides to track down her estranged mother again and follows her into a church. It turns out her mother is a choir director and a singer. Jukebox quietly watches her mother singing until she is noticed, and she quickly runs away before her mother catches up with her.

Kanan Helps Out Famous. Anger Management Is Working For Marvin

Last week Famous got his ass booted from the crib after his mama walked in on him in bed, high out of his mind with a white girl. Kanan decides to help him make some money by selling his mixtapes. Unfortunately, nobody cared, so Kanan decides to improvise and heads to the stash house to get some product.

Kanan comes up with the idea to swap out the tapes with drugs, and they sell them on the corner, and the concept works. They make a good amount of money, but it’s still not enough to help Famous get an apartment. Crown stops by the house to talk to Raq, sees Famous searching for an apartment, and says he can help him. We’ll keep a close eye on those mixtapes because we all know the drugs Kanan took will somehow come back to haunt them.

Uncle Marvin is still taking his anger management classes, and yes, he doesn’t want to be there, but he might have found his reason to give it an honest chance. After discussing with the class instructor, it seems they both have eyes for each other. She might be attracted to his bad boy charm, and he just likes what he sees.

There is even a moment in the episode where Marvin uses a breathing exercise to diffuse a situation with a tenant in a wheelchair who is angry because it takes him 45 minutes to get into the one elevator that the building’s tenants could use.

Look at the growth.

Detective Burke Is Still Suspicious of Howard

Burke reaches out to her dad and a former girlfriend who worked alongside Howard for advice about her partner. Detective Burke is still suspicious of Howard and the notion that he doesn’t remember what happened the night Kanan shot him. After speaking with her father and ex-girlfriend, Burke presses to see if she can get to the bottom of what is going on out of concern for Howard.

Now, as seasoned Power watchers, we all know what happens when people put their noses in other’s people business. They end up dead. We don’t know if that will be Burke’s fate, but we won’t be shocked if her trying to find out what’s going on with Howard will get her killed. Burke decides to snoop on Howard and watches a woman who turns tricks leave his house. She then follows behind the woman.

We shall see how things play out next week.

‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Recap: Detective Howard Hits Kanan With A Gut Punch & Unique Is Back was originally published on cassiuslife.com