The Black Girls Social Club Conference Reinforces The Power Of Sisterhood

A sea of pink, nude, and white filled the Hyatt Regency hotel in the heart of downtown Atlanta as Black Girl Magic took over for the first gathering of The Black Girls Social Club Conference. Created by Carmen Jones in 2019, the BGSC has become one of the fastest-growing international organizations for Black women. Developed with excellence in mind, Jones launched this brand so that Black women everywhere could have a safe space to foster healthy relationships with other like-minded women. With chapters from New York City to across the pond in London, Jones and her team have reached over 4,000 global members and counting.

Rocking a pink Brunch at Tiffany’s dress from Ellae Lisque’s “Just Blaze” collection, designed by celebrity designer Maxie J, Jones says, “Black girls are the definition of personified excellence. The energy in this space today has been amazing and over two years in the making. It’s truly a feeling that can’t be explained, just to see all of these beautiful Black women come together, standing in unity, showing each other grace and having a good time networking is a blessing to witness.”

The conference reflected the spirit of unity and Black girl excellence. The conversations hit every topic, from motherhood to marriage and relationships, and each session featured open and honest discussions where the audience got to engage with the panelists. Real Housewives of Potomac star Askale Davis was a dynamic panelist who spoke on the importance of balance in motherhood and career during the Melanin Motherhood discussion. The mother of three says, “It’s so important that as we embrace being a mother, wife, a career woman, and our sisters. We, as women, often get lost in everything that we have going on, and we forget that other women are going through the same thing, and we can truly draw in on that energy from each other. We can encompass sisterhood, which is motherhood and womanhood all wrapped up together. This conference has been something we, as a body of black women, needed.”

No conference would be complete without good shopping. The BGSC bossed up with black entrepreneurs from across the country, allowing them to sell their goods and services to the attendees.

Keynote Speaker Tabitha Brown discusses the power of sisterhood

One of the conference’s highlights was the keynote speaker, who was none other than America’s favorite mom, Tabitha Brown. The world has been able to fall in love with her through the lens of social media. From her vegan videos to her infectious smile and encouragement, Brown has been able to create her empire, and she credits it all to being obedient to the call that God has given her,

“For me taking my call is simply just obeying the direction that God has told me to go in. My whole journey has been one of obedience and grace. I’m sharing my family and my journey with the world, and doing that requires a lot of courage and strength because not everyone will receive you or like you, but that’s not my business; I’m required to live out what God has asked me to do. So, when you see me on my lives, and I’m smiling and encouraging you, that’s what God has asked of me to feed you in love.”

Brown also touched on the importance of embodying sisterhood; she says, “The best hood is sisterhood. In this hood, I can be vulnerable; I can be happy, I don’t have to ask for permission to be my authentic self, I am accepted, I am loved, and I can love my sister. Sisterhood is our safe space to be us and not be judged. Biologically I only have one sister, but through the magic of social media, I now have millions of sisters who I receive love from daily, and I’m able to give them love right back, and that’s a powerful thing. When I look out into this audience, I see myself and I see a strong reflection of black women and that’s a beautiful thing to see”.

The conference is the first of many to come for BGSC. On how to join a chapter in your city, please visit www.bgsc.com.

